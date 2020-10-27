William B. Deibert, 96, of Catasauqua, joined our Lord with his wife Eleanor by his side, on the 24th of October 2020, at Fellowship Manor in Whitehall. He was the loving husband of Eleanor M. (Souiliard)Deibert and celebrated 70 years of marriage this past January. Born in Catasauqua on March 15,1924 he was the son of the late Albert S. Deibert and Rhoda M. (Briggs) Deibert. William was a 1942 graduate of Catasauqua High School. He served in the U.S. Army during WWII in European Theater. William worked as an Accountant for a variety of places. He was a lifelong, active member of Presbyterian Church of Catasauqua. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. William is survived by his loving wife, Eleanor; his brother Donald Deibert and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother Robert. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in William's memory to Presbyterian Church of Catasauqua, 210 Pine St, Catasauqua, PA 18032 or Fellowship Manor, 3000 Fellowship Drive, Whitehall, PA. 18052. Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc., of Catasauqua, PA. is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com
