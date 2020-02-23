|
William Barry "Zeke" Piszczek, age 76, died Sat. Feb. 15, 2020, at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, Philadelphia. Born Jan. 21, 1944, he was the son of the late William E. and Gladys (Somers) Piszczek, and the husband of Debborah (Dembicki) Piszczek, to whom he was married 42 years at the time of his passing. Zeke loved hunting and fishing, the great outdoors, and spending time with friends and family. He worked for the U.S. Army National Guard for 32 years. In addition to his wife, William is survived by: son William M. Piszczek; granddaughter Olivia Piszczek; and sister Carole Piszczek-Sheffield. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM on Sat. Feb. 29, at Naugle Funeral and Cremation Service, 135 W. Pumping Station Rd., Quakertown. Calling hours will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will be private and at the discretion of the family. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.NaugleFCS.com.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 23, 2020