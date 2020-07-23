With deepest sympathy to Chrysa and family,



Bill was more than my teacher and coach. I lost my father when I was very young and Bill became a father figure when he was my coach. Several years ago I had a doctors appointment and Bill was there also. We talked a little until Bill was called in. As I continued to wait, I thought back on my life when Bill was my coach. He instilled a great work ethic that I took with me through college and my business career! When he returned, I had the opportunity to tell Bill what he meant to me. We both broke down and I was so thankful that we spoke about his profound affect on my life!



member of Parkland District 11 Champion swim team 1965

John A. Billman

Student