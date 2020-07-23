1/2
William C. Collins
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William (Bill) Charles Collins, 87, of Allentown, PA, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday July 21, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospice on Black River Road, Bethlehem, PA. Bill was the beloved husband of Chrysa Peters Collins for more than 58 years.

Born in Allentown, Pennsylvania on August 7, 1932, he was the son of the late John T. and Julia F. Collins. Bill was a loving husband, a wonderful father, an outstanding educator, counselor and coach. Bill graduated from Allentown High School in 1950. He then graduated from his beloved college of choice, Pennsylvania State University in 1960 earning his undergraduate degree. Bill continued to further his education at Lehigh University and earned his master's degree in 1960. Bill started his career in education in 1967 with Easton Area School District, but spent his formidable years serving multiple levels of students as counselor in the Parkland School District at Troxell, Springhouse, and ultimately finishing his tenure at Parkland High School. Bill served as Parkland's Head Swimming Coach for 16 years. Bill's ultimate highlight and fondest memory professionally was that he was able to lead a team of young men and bring home Parkland's first District 11 title in swimming, an accomplishment that is still remembered by his team to this day.

Bill served his community in numerous capacities. He was past President of Men of the Cathedral, President of Parkland Education Association, Member at Large of Minsi Trails Council Boy Scouts, Camp Director of Camp Trexler Scout Reservation, Advisor to Order of The Arrow, Member of the Board of Stonecrest Swim Club, Member of Knights of Columbus, Member of St. Nicholas Sr. Citizens, President of The Order of AHEPA Lehigh Chapter No. 60 District 4. He along with his good friend Ralph Kidd were the voices of Parkland Football at all home games during his time at Parkland High School, and a PIAA Swimming Official. Bill loved the game of golf and swimming, was a staunch supporter of Penn State Football, Lehigh Wrestling, the Philadelphia Eagles, and any sport his grandson Robert was playing.

He was a longtime member of The Cathedral Church of St. Catharine of Siena, Allentown, PA and a true Irishman at heart. Bill adored his family and had a deep love for his wife Chrysa and his daughter Mary Collins Mack. Affectionally known as Papou to his only grandson, Robert, age 14 or BCC, Bill was a great family man and a friend to all. If you were out and about The Valley, rest assured you would always run into someone that knew him. While he "Roared Like A Lion" with his passion for life, he will now "Fly Like An Eagle" into the heavens!

Bill is survived by his wife, Chrysa Peters Collins of Allentown, PA, daughter, Mary Chrysanthe Collins Mack of Matthews, NC, son in law, Robert Kyle Mack, of Matthews, NC, grandson, Robert Collins Mack of Matthews, NC.

In keeping with proper safety precautions and social distancing requirements, the funeral will be private. In accordance with the above guidelines, the family will receive visitors via a Drive-By-Only receiving line at Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home, Inc. 1227 W. Hamilton Street Allentown, PA 18102 on Friday night July 24th, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. Please enter from Hamilton Street, directions at www.AllentownFunerals.com.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt THANK YOU to the extraordinary care provided by The St. Luke's Hospice Team as well as ALL of Bill's wonderful Caregivers at Home Instead Senior Care. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you may donate to St. Luke's Hospice Endowment Fund C/O Development, 801 Ostrum Street Bethlehem, PA 18105, Phone number 484-526-3067, Fax number 610-954-4137 or visit www.sluhn.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home
1227 Hamilton St
Allentown, PA 18102
(610) 433-2200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
12 entries
July 23, 2020
Wonderful memories of Bill at Isla del Sol, FL as we snowbirds from VA vacationed there during the month of February for several years. Bill was a generous and kind guy. Memory Eternal!
Dottie and Roy Gumpert.
Dottie and Roy Gumpert
Friend
July 23, 2020
Farewell Too Soon Bouquet
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Molly Hunt
July 23, 2020
I knew Bill first as a neighbor and since I was a PIAA Swimming Official I worked many of his swim meets both at Parkland and many away meets. He was also the coach of the swim team when my son, Steve Arsht was on the team. He was also extended family as Bob's sister was married to his brother. So, we knew Bill in many different ways, but was always a friend and always enjoyed his company and working with him. He always managed to make me laugh. Great guy. Our deepest sympathy to his family. Bob & Susan Arsht Flemming
Susan Flemming
Friend
July 23, 2020
With deepest sympathy to Chrysa and family,

Bill was more than my teacher and coach. I lost my father when I was very young and Bill became a father figure when he was my coach. Several years ago I had a doctors appointment and Bill was there also. We talked a little until Bill was called in. As I continued to wait, I thought back on my life when Bill was my coach. He instilled a great work ethic that I took with me through college and my business career! When he returned, I had the opportunity to tell Bill what he meant to me. We both broke down and I was so thankful that we spoke about his profound affect on my life!

member of Parkland District 11 Champion swim team 1965
John A. Billman
Student
July 23, 2020
ill was a remarkable leader at Parkland High School who I had the privilege of knowing both as a student and later in the community. May Bill Rest In Peace and God give his family peace and strength at this difficult time. Regards, Don Patt
Dion Patt
Classmate
July 23, 2020
So very sorry for your loss Chrysa & family. I was one of his students early in his career.. I being of Parkland Class of 67. Somewhere there was a connection to Leighton. Not sure if it was Bill or Chrysa . Rest in Peace Mr. Collins
Carol Heilman Derr
Student
July 23, 2020
Although no words can really help, to ease the loss you bear.
Just know that you are very close in every thought & prayer.

Will always remember Bill with a smile. We had many of the same interests, Eagles, Penn State and Golf. Bill enjoyed me telling him how my round of golf wasit was like he was out there golfing with me. BUT of all the conversations we had, nothing put a glow on his face more then his daughter Maryanytime she called, no matter how bad he was feeling, he always greeted her with, “Hello Beautiful”.

My deepest Sympathy to Chrysa and his family
Missy C. (Caregiver)
July 23, 2020
To the family of Bill Collins:
Please accept my condolences on the passing of Bill. I coached against Bill as a high school swim coach and always admired his mellow, honest and caring demeanor. His positive and happy outlook and friendly greetings made him an exemplary leader of young athletes and truly taught those he coached the right message about the arena of competition by his example of sportsmanship and sincerity. I also new Bill as a fellow counselor and there too saw him as an example to follow. He was so helpful, knowledgeable and interested in helping everyone. A truly fine gentleman, his life will remain a journey to be admired. Thanks for being a friend and colleague Bill.
David Steidel
Friend
July 23, 2020
Dear Chrysa:

It was a pleasure having known Bill while I worked at the Lakes. Sorry to read of his passing. May you and your family hold his memory dear until you are united together again eternally. God bless.
Laura Donaldson
Acquaintance
July 23, 2020
Larry Snyder
Student
July 22, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of the passing of Coach Willy C. A great man and inspiration to who I am today. RIP coach
Ed Frack
Friend
July 22, 2020
Mr. Collins was my 9th grade history teacher. I loved his class and remember him as a wonderful teacher.
Darlene Gracely Hatcher
Student
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved