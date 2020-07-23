William (Bill) Charles Collins, 87, of Allentown, PA, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday July 21, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospice on Black River Road, Bethlehem, PA. Bill was the beloved husband of Chrysa Peters Collins for more than 58 years.
Born in Allentown, Pennsylvania on August 7, 1932, he was the son of the late John T. and Julia F. Collins. Bill was a loving husband, a wonderful father, an outstanding educator, counselor and coach. Bill graduated from Allentown High School in 1950. He then graduated from his beloved college of choice, Pennsylvania State University in 1960 earning his undergraduate degree. Bill continued to further his education at Lehigh University and earned his master's degree in 1960. Bill started his career in education in 1967 with Easton Area School District, but spent his formidable years serving multiple levels of students as counselor in the Parkland School District at Troxell, Springhouse, and ultimately finishing his tenure at Parkland High School. Bill served as Parkland's Head Swimming Coach for 16 years. Bill's ultimate highlight and fondest memory professionally was that he was able to lead a team of young men and bring home Parkland's first District 11 title in swimming, an accomplishment that is still remembered by his team to this day.
Bill served his community in numerous capacities. He was past President of Men of the Cathedral, President of Parkland Education Association, Member at Large of Minsi Trails Council Boy Scouts, Camp Director of Camp Trexler Scout Reservation, Advisor to Order of The Arrow, Member of the Board of Stonecrest Swim Club, Member of Knights of Columbus, Member of St. Nicholas Sr. Citizens, President of The Order of AHEPA Lehigh Chapter No. 60 District 4. He along with his good friend Ralph Kidd were the voices of Parkland Football at all home games during his time at Parkland High School, and a PIAA Swimming Official. Bill loved the game of golf and swimming, was a staunch supporter of Penn State Football, Lehigh Wrestling, the Philadelphia Eagles, and any sport his grandson Robert was playing.
He was a longtime member of The Cathedral Church of St. Catharine of Siena, Allentown, PA and a true Irishman at heart. Bill adored his family and had a deep love for his wife Chrysa and his daughter Mary Collins Mack. Affectionally known as Papou to his only grandson, Robert, age 14 or BCC, Bill was a great family man and a friend to all. If you were out and about The Valley, rest assured you would always run into someone that knew him. While he "Roared Like A Lion" with his passion for life, he will now "Fly Like An Eagle" into the heavens!
Bill is survived by his wife, Chrysa Peters Collins of Allentown, PA, daughter, Mary Chrysanthe Collins Mack of Matthews, NC, son in law, Robert Kyle Mack, of Matthews, NC, grandson, Robert Collins Mack of Matthews, NC.
In keeping with proper safety precautions and social distancing requirements, the funeral will be private. In accordance with the above guidelines, the family will receive visitors via a Drive-By-Only receiving line at Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home, Inc. 1227 W. Hamilton Street Allentown, PA 18102 on Friday night July 24th, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. Please enter from Hamilton Street, directions at www.AllentownFunerals.com
The family would like to extend a heartfelt THANK YOU to the extraordinary care provided by The St. Luke's Hospice Team as well as ALL of Bill's wonderful Caregivers at Home Instead Senior Care. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you may donate to St. Luke's Hospice Endowment Fund C/O Development, 801 Ostrum Street Bethlehem, PA 18105, Phone number 484-526-3067, Fax number 610-954-4137 or visit www.sluhn.org
