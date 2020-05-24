William Coleman Gross, 92, of Apalachin, NY, passed away peacefully on May 15, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Barbara Gross, and parents, Maynard and Margaret Gross of Freemansburg, P.A.
In 1946, after graduating from Liberty High School in Bethlehem, Bill enlisted in the Navy where he served aboard the USS Missouri until his honorable discharge in 1951.
After leaving the Navy, Bill enrolled in Lafayette College, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering. There, he also met the love of his life, Barbara Newman, of Phillipsburg, NJ. In 1955, Bill graduated with honors, winning the American Institute of Electrical Engineers prize. That same year, Bill and Barbara were married and moved to Endicott NY, where Bill started a career with IBM as an electrical engineer. He eventually became the site Quality Functional Manager, where he was a significant figure in IBM Endicott's mainframe circuit board mission during the 1970s and 1980s.
Bill was a skilled fisherman who spent many hours fishing for rainbow trout on the Delaware River and for steelheads on the ice of the Salmon River in Pulaski, NY. He also loved antiques, gardening, the Yankees, and dogs. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Bill is survived by his children; Karen Gross of Augusta, ME, and Holly Gross of Rhinebeck, NY; sister Lucille Marshall (Donald Marshall) of Allentown, PA; brother-in-law David Newman (Joanne Bytner) of Waterbury Center, VT; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Bill's name to your favorite charity.
In 1946, after graduating from Liberty High School in Bethlehem, Bill enlisted in the Navy where he served aboard the USS Missouri until his honorable discharge in 1951.
After leaving the Navy, Bill enrolled in Lafayette College, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering. There, he also met the love of his life, Barbara Newman, of Phillipsburg, NJ. In 1955, Bill graduated with honors, winning the American Institute of Electrical Engineers prize. That same year, Bill and Barbara were married and moved to Endicott NY, where Bill started a career with IBM as an electrical engineer. He eventually became the site Quality Functional Manager, where he was a significant figure in IBM Endicott's mainframe circuit board mission during the 1970s and 1980s.
Bill was a skilled fisherman who spent many hours fishing for rainbow trout on the Delaware River and for steelheads on the ice of the Salmon River in Pulaski, NY. He also loved antiques, gardening, the Yankees, and dogs. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Bill is survived by his children; Karen Gross of Augusta, ME, and Holly Gross of Rhinebeck, NY; sister Lucille Marshall (Donald Marshall) of Allentown, PA; brother-in-law David Newman (Joanne Bytner) of Waterbury Center, VT; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Bill's name to your favorite charity.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 24, 2020.