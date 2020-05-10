William C. Horn, 89, of Bethlehem, PA went to be with the Lord on May 6, 2020. William (Bill) was preceded in his death his brothers Carl Horn of Saginaw, MI and Keith Horn of Kane, PA. He is survived by his wife, Jane Horn of Bethlehem, PA, and his children Mark Horn of State College, PA; Linda Horn of Allentown, PA; and Debbie Devine of Pittsburgh, PA. William is also survived by 3 nephews and 5 nieces, 10 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Bill attended Lehigh University where he played offensive guard on the football team and was a member of the 1950 undefeated team. Graduating with a civil engineering degree on an ROTC scholarship, he was a 1st Lt. in the Army Corp of Engineers and served in the Korean War. Upon his return he began employment at Bethlehem Steel Corp. where he spent his career.
Married to his wife, Jane, for almost 63 years, they spent their years together & raised their children in the home they built in Bethlehem in 1964. Bill enjoyed playing many sports and he was an avid golfer and tennis player. His happiest moments were spent "Up North" at the family cottage in Michigan. In his later years, Bill took great pleasure in sharing memories of his childhood, army, work, and island adventures with loved ones. He was a member of Grace Church Bethlehem.
Arrangements are under the care of Schisler Funeral Home, Northampton, PA. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at www.schislerfuneralhomes. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Grace Church Bethlehem. 521 E. Locust Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018 or on line at gracecb.org.
Published in Morning Call on May 10, 2020.