William C. "Bill" Iles, Jr., 82, of Allentown passed away on Tuesday, June 25. Born in Danville, Montour County, Bill was the son of the late William C. and Caroline (Cheney) Iles. Bill was the husband of Karol (Kosik) Iles. They celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary on May 2. Bill was a 1955 graduate of Danville High School. He graduated from Temple University in 1960. For most of the latter part of the 1980's and into the late 1990's, Bill was self-employed, operating a snack food and sandwich store and a giftware business. At various points during the 1960's, Bill was employed by the former Philadelphia Bulletin; WFIL TV in Philadelphia; and TeleSystems in Glenside. Bill moved to Allentown in 1967. He was employed by Rodale Press from 1967-1970. He was a partner with the former American Myriad, from 1970 – about 1974. He was also employed by the former Harold Stephen Company in Allentown in the mid-1970's. In the early 1980's, Bill was employed at the former Allentown Bobbin Works, and as a sales representative for the former Karetas Foods, Reading; and the former Drawing Board Greeting Card Company.



Along with his wife, Bill is survived by two sons, Peter R. and his wife, Deanna, of Palmerton; and Stephen W., of Slatington. Bill is also survived by two grandsons, John and Timothy; as well as his brother, Rollin C. Iles, of Philadelphia. He was pre-deceased by his sister, Jane G. Gault, in 1991.



Services: 11:00 AM, Tuesday, July 2 at Trexler Funeral Home, 1625 W. Highland St., Allentown. Calling will begin at 10:00 AM. www.trexlerfuneralhome.com



Contributions can be made in memory of Bill to the Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market Street, Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106