Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125
William Kilian
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Asbury United Methodist Church
1533 Springhouse Road
Allentown, PA
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
Asbury United Methodist Church
1533 Springhouse Road
Allentown, PA
William C. Kilian


1948 - 2020
William C. Kilian Obituary
William C. Kilian, 71, of Schnecksville, formerly of Woodstown, NJ died Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. He was the husband of Marolyn J. (Foster) Kilian to whom he was married 47 years last November 11. Born December 7, 1948, and raised in Southwest Philadelphia, Bill was the son of the late David W. Kilian Sr. and Mary E. (Paylor) Kilian. He was employed as the Assistant Store Manager of SEARS in Stroudsburg for several years and prior to that as the Hardlines Manager at SEARS in Whitehall. Before that, he was an EMT for the Northwestern and Catasauqua areas. His earlier career was as a production manager at Guardian Photo in Allentown. Bill was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church, Allentown.

Survivors: In addition to his wife, Marolyn; daughters, Wendy J. Baltz and her husband, Eric of Bethlehem, Alison B. Prosperi and her husband, David of Bethlehem; grandchildren, Ella, Ian, Cora and Bria; niece, Cheryl Lathrop; nephew, David W. Kilian; predeceased by a brother, David W. Kilian, Jr.

Service: Funeral services will be held 11:00 am. Friday, January 31, 2020 at Asbury United Methodist Church, 1533 Springhouse Road, Allentown with the Rev. Barbara Lee officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Friday in the church parlor. A private graveside service will be held on Saturday at Lawnside Cemetery, Woodstown, NJ. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Asbury United Methodist Church, c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 27, 2020
