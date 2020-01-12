Home

GILBERT FUNERAL HOME INC
444 PERSHING BLVD
Whitehall, PA 18052-6411
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
3:00 PM
St. John's UCC Fullerton
575 Grape St.
Whitehall, PA
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
4:00 PM
St. John's UCC Fullerton
575 Grape St.
Whitehall, PA
Graveside service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
Pine Grove Cemetery
Market Street
Berwick, PA
William C. Miller Sr. Obituary
90, of Whitehall, PA, passed away on Thursday January 9, 2020 at his daughter's home. Bill was born in Berwick, PA to Elmer and Dora (Gibbs) Miller, and was married for 57 years to the former Shirley Whitmoyer, who passed away in 2006. Bill worked for Wise Foods for 40 years retiring in 1991. After retirement he enjoyed traveling with his wife and family, and was a creative woodworker. He also enjoyed studying different religions, riding roller coasters, spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, and was an active member St. John's UCC Fullerton. Above all, Bill was a loving and dedicated husband, father, PopPop and Pappy. He will be missed by his four children, Cynthia Lorson and husband Gerald of Elizabethtown, PA, Virginia Hess and husband Ted of Whitehall, PA, William Miller, Jr. and wife Michele of Midlothian, VA, and Patricia Pitarra and husband Larry of Hazleton, PA; 7 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sister Peg Horst and grandson Matthew Hess. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Service to celebrate Bill's life on Wednesday January 15, 2020 at 4:00 pm in St. John's UCC Fullerton, 575 Grape St. Whitehall, PA 18052, with Pastor David B. Quinn officiating. His family will receive guests starting at 3:00 pm in the Church Parlor. Graveside services will be 10:00 am Thursday January 16, 2020 at Pine Grove Cemetery, Market Street, Berwick, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions honoring Bill may be presented to St John's UCC Fullerton Church "Field of Dreams" at the address above, or Lehigh Valley Hospice Development Office Post Office Box 4000 Allentown, Pennsylvania 18105

The Gilbert Funeral Home of Whitehall

is honored to handle his arrangements
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 12, 2020
