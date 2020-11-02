William Charles "Billy" Miller, (62) passed away Friday Oct 30th. Born in Allentown, PA, he was the 'Baby' of six children of the late Geraldine (Martin) and Walter E. F. Miller. Billy served a short stint in the Army. He worked in the construction field, usually as a drywall hanger. He loved his fishing and was ALWAYS catching the big ones. No, really! On one local fishing outing he ran into the boxing champ Larry Holmes who admired what Billy had on his stringer. Billy graciously gave the Champ one of his large fish. He also enjoyed cooking & baking which he shared with friends and family, and found humor in most everything. Billy was a Gift of Life donor. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. Billy is survived by Sisters Linda (Robert) Kline, and Brenda, Brothers Robert (Deb), all of Allentown and James (Sheila) Miller of Northampton, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother and best friend Thomas. No service or calling times. Donations to a charity of your choice
would be greatly appreciated. Being a staunch Democrat, he'd be even more appreciative of a vote for Biden .