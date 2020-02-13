|
William C. "Bill" Sperling, 68, of Allentown, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 in Lehigh Valley Inpatient Hospice. He and his wife, Beverly A. (Roth) Sperling, shared 28 years of marriage.
Born in Allentown, he was the son of Doris J. (Ehrich) Sperling of Allentown and the late Jack J. Sperling. Bill was a 1969 graduate of Dieruff High School in Allentown. He worked for many years in the Water Filtration Department for the City of Allentown. Bill was also a well-known bartender at the Fearless Fire Company and the Ukrainian Club. He was a member of the Greenleaf Lodge 561 F&AM, 32 Degree Mason with the Valley of Allentown and a member of the Rajah Shrine. Bill was an avid golfer in his younger years and was a #1 Penn State, Phillies and Eagles fan.
Survivors: his loving wife, Beverly; daughter, Jill A. Suter and her husband John of Allentown; sister, Debra A. Frederick and her husband Scott of Macungie; 2 grandchildren, Alexander and Emily Suter; nephew, Brett Marino.
Services: Private, at the convenience of Bill's family. Arrangements are entrusted to K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., Allentown.
Contributions: in lieu of flowers, may be made to , 3551 N. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19140-4131.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 13, 2020