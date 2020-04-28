William C. Trexler
William C. Trexler Sr, 80, passed away on April 25, 2020 at Westminster Village in Allentown, PA. William graduated from Allentown High School in 1957 and won the Pennsylvania State Wrestling Championship that year at 133 pounds. He attended the University of Maryland and went on to become one of the assistant youth physical directors at the Allentown YMCA. He remained active in the wrestling community. William held several positions throughout his lifetime including Foreman at Mack Trucks and Courier at Lehigh Valley Hospital. He enjoyed playing tennis and especially loved attending and watching his son Billy playing guitar and performing with the band The Large Flowerheads. Survivors: Daughter: Susan Trexler Hope, wife of Richard Hope, Son: William Trexler Jr, Brother: Eugene Trexler and his wife Rosemary, Sister: Mildred Mondovich and many nieces and nephews. William was predeceased by a Daughter and Son (Sandra and Michael), Brothers: George and Richard, Sister: Dorothy Kulp. A Celebration of Life will be announced and held at a later date.

Published in Morning Call on Apr. 28, 2020.
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Stan Smith
Coworker
