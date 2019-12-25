|
|
William C. Whymeyer, 68, of Walnutport, died Monday, December 23, 2019 in his home. He was the husand of Carol E. (Barrall) Whymeyer to whom he was married 36 years and grandfather of Brett with whom he resided. Born in Scranton, December 18, 1951, William was the son of the late Harold and Grace (Snyder) Whymeyer. He was employed as an Industrial HVAC Technician for Carrier and Trane before retiring.
Survivors: In addition to his wife, Carol and grandson, Brett; children, Maria Rex, Jacqueline Whymeyer, Amanda Heil, Michelle Faust, Jeremiah Darabaris; grandchildren include: Dustin, Kira, Kayla, Hailey, Danyel, Alyssa, Sophia, Nicholas, Nathan.
Service: Private. No calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Autism Society c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 25, 2019