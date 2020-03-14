Home

Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128

William "Young" Colon

William "Young" Colon Obituary
William "Young" Colon, 48, of Bethlehem, died at home on Thursday, March 12, 2020. He was the husband of Ericka M. (Martinez) Colon. The couple would have celebrated 23 years of marriage on July 7th. Born in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of Maria DeJesus and the late Elias Rivera. William attended The Gospel Chapel in Northampton. He was a Sales Representative for RCN in the Lehigh Valley for the last 8 years. Previously he worked for the R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. in Manhattan and Allentown. William loved playing poker and spending time at the casino with his wife.

Survivors: Wife; Mother; Children, Doreen Dia and her husband Abdou, Andre Soto, Lawrence Colon, Destinasia Colon and Leila Colon; 5 Grandchildren; and Sister, Angie Achan. He was preceded in death by a Sister, Iris Colon.

Services: Private. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 14, 2020
