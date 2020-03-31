|
William D. Faulkner,91, a longtime resident of Catasauqua died Sunday March 29, 2020 in the Phoebe Home of Allentown. Born in Allentown he was the son of the late David P. and Emma (nee Boyer) Faulkner.
A graduate of Catasauqua High School class of 1946, he retired from Western Electric/ATT in February 1987 after thirty nine years of service, most of which time was spent in the Purchasing Department. He served in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953 and was a member of the Catasauqua American Legion post 215.
Born, Baptized and Confirmed in the Christian faith he was a devout member of the Catasauqua Presbyterian Church to which attendance upon all church meetings was prompt and unfailing.
Survivors; Niece, Gwen C. Barker and family of North Augusta, S.C., and a host of friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Dr. Marian Faulkner Chastain and a brother John Price Faulkner.
In accordance with his wishes his body has been cremated. A service of remembrance will take place at a time and place to be announced.
Memorials / Contributions; NONE, PLEASE!
The Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements.
Twilight and evening bell,
And after that the dark!
And may there be no sadness of farewell,
When I embark;
For Tho' from out our bourne of Time and Place
The flood may bear me far,
I hope to see my Pilot face to face
When I have crossed the bar.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 31, 2020