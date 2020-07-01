William D. Faulkner
William D. Faulkner, 91, a longtime resident of Catasauqua died Sunday March 29, 2020 in the Phoebe Home, Allentown.

A service of remembrance will be this Friday, July 3, 2020 at 11:00am in the Brubaker Funeral Home Inc. 327 Chestnut Street Coplay, Pa. 18037. Call 10:00am until 11:00am in the funeral home in Coplay .Please wear your masks! Online condolence may be made to

www.brubakerfuneralhome.com

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc.
JUL
3
Service
11:00 AM
Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc.
327 Chestnut Street
Coplay, PA 18037
610-262-5081
