William D. Faulkner, 91, a longtime resident of Catasauqua died Sunday March 29, 2020 in the Phoebe Home, Allentown.
A service of remembrance will be this Friday, July 3, 2020 at 11:00am in the Brubaker Funeral Home Inc. 327 Chestnut Street Coplay, Pa. 18037. Call 10:00am until 11:00am in the funeral home in Coplay .Please wear your masks! Online condolence may be made to
www.brubakerfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on Jul. 1, 2020.