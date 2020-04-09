|
|
William "Bill" Krick, 76, of Zionsville, was called home to be with our Lord on April 4, 2020. He served as a Corporal in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He traveled across the United States during his time as a truck driver. He could give you directions to any place you wanted to go and where to get a good cup of coffee along the way. If you couldn't find him on the road he was usually under a car or fixing something. Many will remember him as the owner of Upper Milford Auto Repair. He was a hard worker that could never sit still. Always quick to make you smile and laugh. He has always been described as a good man with a kind soul.
He is survived by his "Cowgirl" which whom he celebrated his 50th wedding anniversary, his wife Paulette (Mumbauer) Krick. Bill and Paulette's happiest times were spent in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. He is also survived by his daughter Stacy (Krick) Smith and her children: Kate and Mason; brother in law, David J. Warren; stepdaughter, Donna (Slemmer) Long and her children; sister, Louise Seiden, brother, Robert Krick; and his beloved dog, Pita. He was met on the rainbow bridge by his best pal, Pee-Wee. He will truly be missed by the lives he has touched. "Rest in peace my Cowboy".
There will be a gravesite memorial where he will be honored by the United States Marine Corps at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Falk Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pennsburg, 163 Main St., Pennsburg PA 18073. To offer online condolences, visit his "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 9, 2020