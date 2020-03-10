|
William D. Miers, 94, of Luther Crest Senior Living Community, South Whitehall Twp., passed away peacefully March 3, 2020 in his home. William was born on August 26, 1925, the son of Paul H. Miers and Emily (Alley) Miers. He was the husband of Virginia (Gini) D. Miers. Last August, he and his wife Virginia celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary. Bill, as he was known to his friends, grew up in Allentown and was a builder of many things, including a soap box derby racer, a diving bell, a motor bike and many model airplanes. He graduated from William Allen High School, class of 1943 and the Army Air Corps. He graduated from the pilot training program with a Flight Officer commission in 1945 and obtained his AB degree from Muhlenberg College in 1949. Bill joined his father in business at Miers Insurance and was later joined by his brother Jack as a partner in the business. The business expanded to include all lines of coverage and risk management services. When he retired in 1991 he started a new business, Risk Management Consultants. During his years in the insurance business he served as president of the Lehigh and then the Pennsylvania Association of Independent Insurance Agents. Later he organized and served as chair of Project Invest of the Lehigh Valley, a high school vocational training program. Bill was a member of St. James UCC, Allentown. He was an avid golfer and served Lehigh Country Club three terms as president. He also served Allentown/Lehigh Valley Hospital as trustee during its early period of expansion. More recently he served his alma mater, Muhlenberg College, as a volunteer in many capacities including the founding of the Entrepreneurial Studies Program and as a trustee. He and his wife Virginia established a chair for Entrepreneurial Studies and Business at Muhlenberg. Bill belonged to the ATO fraternity and served on its board for many years. One of Bill's great pleasures was driving his super-charged 1974 MGB roadster on road rallies with Gini as navigator. Together they rallied in Nova Scotia, New England, and West Virginia. More recently they rallied with the Keystone MG Club of Eastern, PA.
Survivors include: daughter Gail M. Painitz, grandchildren Sarah S. Painitz, PhD. and her husband Jason Goldsmith, PhD. and Joseph H. Painitz, great-grandchildren Beckett, Kai and Mila Goldsmith.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, March 28, 2020 in Crest Hall at Luther Crest Senior Living Community, 800 Hausman Road, Allentown. A reception will follow the memorial service at Luther Crest.
In lieu of flowers, please consider gifts to St James UCC, 37 S. 15th St. Allentown, PA 18102 or to the Entrepreneurial Studies Program at Muhlenberg College 2400 W. Chew St. Allentown, PA 18104. Arrangements by the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. Condolences may be offered and further information found at www.jsburkholder.com
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 10, 2020