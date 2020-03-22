Morning Call Obituaries
J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.
1601 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-433-5161
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
1:00 PM
Crest Hall at Luther Crest Senior Living Community
00 Hausman Road
Allentown, PA
William D. Miers Obituary
William D. Miers, 94, of Luther Crest Senior Living Community, South Whitehall Twp., passed away peacefully March 3, 2020 in his home. He was the husband of the late Virginia D. Miers, who passed away on December 19, 2019.

SERVICES UPDATE: Due to the recent health concerns, the memorial service for William is cancelled. William and Virginia will be buried privately in the Miers family burial plot in the Fairview Cemetery, Allentown. Arrangements by: J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown, www.jsburkholder.com
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 22, 2020
