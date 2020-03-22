|
William D. Miers, 94, of Luther Crest Senior Living Community, South Whitehall Twp., passed away peacefully March 3, 2020 in his home. He was the husband of the late Virginia D. Miers, who passed away on December 19, 2019.
SERVICES UPDATE: Due to the recent health concerns, the memorial service for William is cancelled. William and Virginia will be buried privately in the Miers family burial plot in the Fairview Cemetery, Allentown. Arrangements by: J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown, www.jsburkholder.com
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 22, 2020