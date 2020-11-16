William Donald Schippang, 88, of Bethlehem, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Marlene E. (Heft) Schippang, with whom he shared over 64 years of loving marriage. Born on March 24, 1932, in Bethlehem, William was the son of the late Francis and Frances (Bittenbender) Schippang. William grew up on a farm where he worked for many years. He eventually went to work at Bethlehem Steel where he worked for several years before retiring. He was a member of Central Moravian Church, Bethlehem. William was an avid fisherman and hunter.
Survivors: William will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Marlene Schippang; sons, Brent W. Schippang and wife Annmarie and Gary P. Schippang; 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by daughter, Lori Ann Miller; daughter-in-law, Melodie Schippang; brother, Alan "Clover" Schippang.
Services: Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at: cantelmifuneralhome.com
Contributions: In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in William's memory to Central Moravian Church, 73 W. Church St., Bethlehem PA 18018.