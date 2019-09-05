|
|
William Dale "Will" Templeton, 22, of Schnecksville died Monday, September 2, 2019 in his home. Born in Allentown, March 27, 1997, Will was the beloved son of Melanie T. (Washick) Templeton with whom he resided and Wilford L. Templeton, Jr. and his wife, Teresa A. (Bauman) Templeton of Breinigsville. He was a graduate of Parkland High School, Class of 2015 and a member of St. Joseph the Worker Roman Catholic Church, Orefield. He attended LCCC and received a Certificate of Training in Logistics / Aerial Work Platform.
Survivors: In addition to his parents; siblings, Jennifer A. Templeton of Tennessee, Angela M. Best of Mt. Bethel, Christopher L. Templeton of Bethlehem, Jordan C. Templeton of Philadelphia, Atalanta M. Day and her husband, Cory Mantz of Bethlehem, Michael R. Templeton of Hellertown, Nicholas T. Templeton of Schnecksville; maternal grandmother, Loretta (Libertoski) Washick of Thornhurst.
Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 12:00 Noon Friday, September 6, 2019 at St. Joseph the Worker Roman Catholic Church, 1879 Applewood Drive, Orefield. Family and friends may pay their respects from 11:00 am. – 12:00 Noon Friday in the church. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made payable to The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196 to defray expenses.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 5, 2019