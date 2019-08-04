Morning Call Obituaries
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 866-8059
Graveside service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Morgenland Cemetery
Church Road
Bethlehem, PA
View Map
William "Chooch" Dickson Chamley, II, 65, of Bethlehem, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019 in his home. Born in Billings, Montana he was the son of the late William D. and Merry E. (Orbin) Chamley. William enjoyed flying planes, cars, hiking, writing poetry, kayaking and the outdoors.

Survivors: William will be lovingly remembered by his daughters, Fawn Holdridge and husband Jeff, Feather Bauza and husband Ramon and Brook Scott and husband Daniel; sister, Robin Evans and husband Gary; brothers, Kelly Chamley and Scott Smith and wife Audrey; nieces, Kelly Chamley and Nicole Julian; nephew, Scott Smith, II and grandchildren, Tory, Danny, J.J., Brayden and Rose.

Services: A graveside service will take place at 2:00P.M. on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 in Morgenland Cemetery, Church Road, Bethlehem, PA 18015. Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem has been entrusted with arrangements. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 4, 2019
