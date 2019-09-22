|
|
William E. Eiler, 79, of Macungie, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was the loving husband of Nancy Eiler (Hanlon).
Born in Frederick, Md, Bill was the youngest son of 8 children to the late Newton Eiler and Alice Stoner.
Bill graduated from Thurmont High School, in Thurmont Md in 1958. He later went on to serve in the United States Air Force. Bill worked for Mack trucks until he retired in 1994.
In addition to Bill's wife Nancy, he is survived by a daughter Susan Eiler (Kenneth Johnson) of Center Valley and a son, Michael Eiler, of Hellertown.
Family and friends may call on Monday, September 23, 2019 from 10-12pm at Allentown Cremation Services, 3438 Route 309, Orefield, PA 18069. A graveside service will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, 2010 W. Chew St., Allentown, PA 18104. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Warren County Habitat for Humanity www.warrenhabitat.org. Online condolences may be made online at www.allentowncremationservices.com
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 22, 2019