William E. Kuklentz, Jr., 75, of Moore Township, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, in his home. He was the husband of Michelle (Odenheimer) Kuklentz. Born in Bethlehem, he was a son of the late William E. Sr. and Eva (Bachman Kuklentz. An Army veteran of the Vietnam War, William was employed as a mechanic by Jack Jones Buick for more than 30 years. He worked as a truck mechanic at Penske for an additional six years before retiring. Surviving with his wife, Michelle, are a son, Brian Kuklentz of Bethlehem; a daughter, Donna Kuklentz of Fountain Hill; and their mother, Diane Kuklentz of Fountain Hill; a step-daughter, Tracy Turissini of Moore Township; a sister, Joan Dreibelbis of Newark, Del.; grandsons, Peyton and Chase; and nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held after the health restrictions have been lifted. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Fox Chase Cancer Center or Lehigh Valley Cancer Center. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 19, 2020.