William E. Lagler, 75, of Allentown, passed away April 27, 2019 in his home. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late William and Jean (Kneller) Lagler. William graduated from Dieruff High school in the class of 1961. He later married his lovely wife Roseanne E. (Petrovich) Hogge Lagler. William was employed as a Millwright in the rolling mills at the Bethlehem Steel Corp. for 32 years. Like many other men, William really enjoyed hunting at his mountain retreat in the wild woods of Tioga County. He also enjoyed contributing to the paralyzed veterans in America.Survivors: Wife, Roseanne; Step-daughter, Everly Hogge Kesack and Step-son, Justin Hogge and wife Stacy; Granddaughter, Haleeya Hogge; Brothers, Barry Lee Lagler Sr. and his children, and Barry L. Jr., and Arienne.Services: 10:30 am Saturday, May 4th at the Bachman Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th and Hamilton Streets, Allentown. A viewing will be held from 9:30-10:30 am.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 29, 2019