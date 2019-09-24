|
William E. "Willie" Lehman, Sr., 96, of Allentown, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Phoebe Home, Allentown. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Margaret (Balik) and George Lehman. William was the loving husband of Theresa M. (Metz) Lehman with whom he shared 71 years of marriage.
He served his country honorably in the Marines during WWII. William was an Inventory Control Clerk at Bethlehem Steel for 44 years until retiring in 1982. He was a member St. Paul's R.C. Church, Allentown, the American Legion Post 191, Emmaus and the Bethlehem Jednota Club.
Survivors: In addition to his wife, Theresa; Son, William E., Jr. and wife Lynn of Allentown; Daughters, Carol Unangst and husband David of Schnecksville, Linda M. Kametz of Clearwater, FL.; 5 Grandchildren; 4 Great Grandchildren. He was predeceased by brothers Joseph Sr., John, Stephen, Edward, and Robert Lehman; and sisters Anna Bacak and Margaret Fischer.
Services: Mass of Christian Burial 11am Friday, September 27,2019, at St. Paul's R.C. Church 920 S. Second Street, Allentown, PA 18103. A viewing for family and friends to be held 10am Friday until time of service in the Church. Interment with Full Military Honors to follow at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem. The K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 24, 2019