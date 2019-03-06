Home

Hunsicker Funeral Home & Cremation Services
3438 Route 309
Orefield, PA 18069
(610) 841-7050
William E. Smith

William E. Smith Obituary
William E. Smith 65, of Whitehall passed away suddenly Sunday March 3, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Muhlenburg. He is survived by his companion Linda, daughters Christina and Melissa, and sons William, Joseph and Timothy. He also has six grandchildren.William spent 45 years working as a brick mason, also operating his own business for some time. He spent time at his Pike County cabin where he enjoyed bonfires and fishing the local lakes. He was known for his infectious laugh that he passed on to his sons.Celebration of Life Service at Hunsicker Funeral Home 3438 Route 309, Orefield, PA, Friday March 8, 2019. Calling hour is 10:00 a.m. followed by 11:00 service
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 6, 2019
