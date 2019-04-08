|
|
William E. Standing, 76, of Mount Bethel, PA and St. James City, FL; passed away on January 25, 2019 at Jefferson Hospital, Philadelphia. Bill was born in Rochester, NY on June 30, 1942, son of the late Norman and Dorothy (Truscott) Standing. Bill married Patti Case on September 6, 1997, and they shared over 21 wonderful years as husband and wife. SURVIVORS: His Bride Patricia; nephews and nieces, James Standing, Kim Brown, John Standing and Karen Johnson. Predeceased by brothers John and Thomas. SERVICE: A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 1PM at Faith Lutheran Church, 2012 Sullivan Trail, Easton, PA 18040. Following the Celebration Patti will receive friends and family at a luncheon at the Church. Funeral arrangements are by the John F. Herron Funeral Home and Herron Crematory in Bethlehem. CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to National Military Family Association- www.militaryfamily.org, Disabled American Veterans- www.dav.org, or -
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 8, 2019