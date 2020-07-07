1/1
William E. Sweeney
William E Sweeney, 67, of Allentown, died July 3, 2020 in his home. He was the son of the late Edward Joseph and Shirley Marie (Herman) Sweeney. Dusty was married to Anne Marie (Flanagan) Sweeney for 34 yrs. He was a member of the Cathedral St Catherine of Siena Catholic Church. Dusty served during the Vietnam War in the Marine Corps. He retired from the County of Lehigh as Program Analyst. Dusty also worked for the Morning Call. He will be remembered as a family man and loving husband to Anne Marie, father to Tara and brother and friend to many people.

Survivors: his wife: Anne Marie; daughter, Tara L Sweeney of Harrison, NJ; brothers: Daniel Sweeney of Allentown and Joanne Ziegenfuss of Freemansburg, Timothy husband of Robin Sweeney of Bethlehem and son Fred, Robert Sweeney and partner Anthony Shuford of Allentown and Michael "Shawn" Sweeney of Allentown and Mary Erceg of Riegelsville.

Services: A Viewing Thursday, July 9 9:00-10:00 AM and at 10:30 AM, a Mass of Christian Burial will be at the Cathedral St. Catharine of Siena Church, 1825 W. Turner St., Allentown, PA. Interment: will be private at the convenience of the family. Donations: to the Gift of Life Family House, 401 Callowhill St., Phila., PA 19123. This is a residence for family members while their family is in the hospital in Phila. Masks or facial covering and social distance will be observed for the safety of the family and those attending. www.WeirFuneral.com

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Robert C Weir Funeral Home
1802 W Turner St
Allentown, PA 18104
610-433-7936
