William "Bill" Charles Evans, 77, of Bath, passed away peacefully in his home on Sunday, March 3, 2019. He was the loving husband of Renate (Heise) Evans for 47 years. William was born July 29, 1941 in Philadelphia, PA. He was the son of the late James A. Evans and Mildred (Quinn) Evans. Bill started Broadmoor Custom Homes in 1979 and moved business to Bartonsville. He was president of Broadmoor Realty and custom built hundreds of homes in Stroudsburg, Pocono and Lehigh Valley. Bill was a past member of the Pocono Builder Assn. He was a passionate and devoted member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, of Bath. In addition to his wife, Bill will be missed by son, William J. Evans, of Kunkletown, daughter, Virginia Forest, of Lower Nazareth Twp. He was a devoted Opa to grandsons, Johna and Chase Evans. Also by sister, Jane Wiley, of Ft. Myers, FL. He was pre-deceased by brothers, James D. and Arthur Evans, and sister, Alice Perce. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Sacred Heart Church, 210 East Northampton St., Bath PA 18014. Burial is Private. Calling hours will be Friday from 9:30-10:30 AM in the Joseph F. Reichel Funeral Home Inc., 220 Washington Park, Nazareth PA 18064. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , or to St. Luke's Hospice House in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at www.jfreichelfuneralhome.com. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary