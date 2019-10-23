Morning Call Obituaries
|
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 866-8059
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
William F. Bollecz Obituary
William Frank Bollecz, 91, of Center Valley, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital Fountain Hill. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Frank and Fanni (Simon) Bollecz. He was the loving husband of Katherine (Stull) Bollecz with whom he shared 63 years of marriage. William honorably served his country in The United States Army. He worked as an electrician for Bethlehem Steel. William enjoyed playing softball and basketball for many different clubs and organizations throughout the years.

Survivors: In addition to his wife Katherine, William will be lovingly remembered by many family members.

Services: A funeral service will take place at 1:00P.M. on Friday, October 25, 2019 in Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem where the family will receive friends and relatives from 12 Noon until the time of service. Interment will follow at Hellertown Union Cemetery. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 23, 2019
