William Fredrick Guthier, Jr., age 81, of Ottsville, passed away on Tues., Nov. 12, 2019 at Phoebe Richland Health Care Center in Richlandtown. He was the husband of Marie (Cwikla) Guthier, with whom he shared 60 years of marriage on Nov. 7th. Born in Philadelphia, PA., he was a son of the late William, Sr. and Laura (Gable) Guthier. A 1956 graduate of Hatboro Horsham High School, William worked as a self-employed salesman in the Mausoleum industry for many years, retiring in 2004. He was a member of The Elks of Sussex County, NJ, and the Delaware River Keepers organization. He enjoyed family and friends, fishing, golf, and wintering in Florida. Survivors include in addition to his wife, one son, William III and his wife Jaime of Ottsville; two sisters, Beverly Killeen of Emmaus, and Lynn Yowell of Hatboro, and two grandchildren, William IV and Bryce. He was predeceased by two daughters, Laurie and AnnMarie. A memorial service will be held at 11AM, on Thurs. Nov. 21 at Presbyterian Church of Deep Run, 16 Irish Meetinghouse Rd, Perkasie. A luncheon will follow at Ottsville Volunteer Fire Co., 249 Durham Rd., Ottsville, PA 18942. Interment will be held privately. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at 600 Corporate Cir., Ste 103, Harrisburg, PA 17110. To view his online obituary, visit www.NaugleFCS.com.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 17, 2019