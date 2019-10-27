|
70, of Winnsboro, SC passed away on August 12, 2019. He was born April 17, 1949 in Wilkes-Barre, PA to the late Gladys (Getz) and Lawrence Herzog. He was preceded in death by his sister's Dolores Norris and Sandra Lauer.
He enlisted in the US army after graduating from L.E. Dieruff High School in Allentown PA. Willie served and fought proudly for his country in the US Army in Vietnam from 1968-1973.
Willie had worked for Mack Trucks from May 1973 at the Allentown 5C Plant as an assembler. Willie transferred to the Winnsboro, SC Plant when operations moved in 1986 and retired in January 2004 with 31 years tenure.
His caring and kind spirit will be deeply missed by all who knew him. His loyalty and commitment to his family, friends and needy strangers will go unmatched. Willie was always there to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it.
Willie will be lovingly remembered by his nephews; James, David, Robert, and William, and his nieces; Joanne, Deborah and Kelly.
A military service will be held at Cedar Hill Memorial Parkway Cemetery, K section, 1700 Airport Road in Allentown, PA on Friday, November 1st, 2019 at 1:00 pm.
