WILLIAM F. SCHNELLER, 100 YEARS OLD: With a 100-year legacy of wonderful family stories etched into our hearts, we lovingly announce the peaceful passing of our Father/Grandfather/Great Grandfather on March 27, 2020 surrounded by family at the Highlands of Wyomissing. It is not often that a family has the privilege to live their Dad's, Grandad's or Great Grandad's story for 100 joyful years.
Predeceased by his college sweetheart and wife, Elleen Jane Schneller (nee Schrope), Bill and Elleen are now "dancing in the clouds" as they re-live one of Bill's favorite stories, his Junior Prom at Muhlenberg College. On that special 1941 night, a very young Frank Sinatra took the time to sign Elleen's dance program as he sang with the Tommy Dorsey Band. Frank wrote on Elleen's program, "the last dance is dedicated to the little girl in the blue dress".
Bill and Elleen were married for 72 years. This story starts when they met in collage and it includes Bill's Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity experiences; his graduation from Muhlenberg Collage in the middle of WWII with a degree in chemistry; his selection to work for DuPont (lifelong employer) and finally his selection as a research scientist to work on the top secret Manhattan Project. While working on the Manhattan Project (which developed the Atomic Bomb), Bill first worked under Enrico Fermi at the University of Chicago where the atom was split. He then moved to Oakridge, Tennessee and eventually drove across the country with Elleen to Hanford, Washington where at both sights he was part of a team experimenting with radioactive materials necessary to build the bomb.
After the end of WWII, his story moves back to the East Coast where Bill resumed his employment with DuPont and the birth of Bill's and Elleen's three children took place: Bonnie Fox (nee Schneller), Linda Schneller and William F. Schneller III. Bill and Elleen raised their three children in Havertown, PA and enjoyed summers at Ocean City, N.J. where they owned a vacation house. Cherished family stories revolve around Ocean City where they enjoyed walking on the boardwalk, relaxing on the beach and spending time with friends.
During Bill's adult life, he told numerous stories centered on his love for dogs. Bill shared his life with many dogs from his earliest years. Often Bill and Elleen owned two or three dogs at one time. Countless family stories about Bill highlighted his passion for watching sports on TV. There always seemed to be "a ball game" on TV. When living in Havertown, the Phillies dominated the summer TV screen and later when he and Elleen retired to the Jersey Shore the Yankees became his favorite. If the weather was warm, and there was not an important "ball game" on TV, Bill could be found in his yard, working on his garden. Sometimes he did double duty by working in his yard while listening to a ball game via his earphones! He took pride in his landscaping. He also took pride in his ability to tell jokes, make puns and would share his "joke of the day" with anyone who enjoyed a laugh. His ability and desire to connect verbally with people led him to happily accept the Masters of Ceremony position for most of DuPont's employee functions and retirement dinners.
Bill's most important and touching stories, however, were about family. Bill was born in 1920 and his early stories highlighted his parents, Ira and Maude (nee Griffith) Schneller; childhood memories of growing up in Bethlehem, PA, and graduating from Liberty High School. Later stories starred his wife, Elleen; his children and their extended adult families while his most recent stories featured his grandchildren and great grandchildren. And now, Bill will remain alive in those stories his family will share with all who want to know a very special man.
Bill is survived by his 3 children, 5 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren. He will be buried in a private family service at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Allentown, PA.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: Project K-9 Hero (projectk9hero.org
) or Wounded Warrior Project
(woundedwarriorproject.org
).
The Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading, is honored to assist the Schneller Family. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
.