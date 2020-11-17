1/
WILLIAM F. SEIFERT
1930 - 2020
William F. Seifert, 90, of Bethlehem, died Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Inpatient Hospice at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown. He is the husband of the late Joyce V. (Sherk) Seifert (who died March 20, 2003). William was born in Bethlehem on August 20, 1930 to the late Nevin C. and Rachel (Rush) Seifert. He served our country faithfully in the US Army during WWII. William was a Bricklayer and worked in the Blast Furnace for the former Bethlehem Steel Co. for 42 years until retiring. He was an avid hunter, fishman and enjoy camping.

SURVIVORS: Sons: Barry L. (Linda S.) Seifert of Bethlehem, Todd W. (Tinamarie) Seifert Sr. of Easton; siblings: Betty J. (Richard) Cerny, Joan Toth, both in FL; 8 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren. Predeceased by sons: William F. Jr., Scott B.; Siblings, Robert V. Seifert and Beatrice B. Garcia.

SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 10-11 a.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to a charity of one's choosing.

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
NOV
19
Service
11:00 AM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
NOV
19
Interment
Union Cemetery
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
(610) 838-0521
November 16, 2020
Thank You for Your service to our country.

God Bless You!
God be with your family!

Sincerely,
A Grateful US Citizen
