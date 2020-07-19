1/1
William F. Swoyer
William F. "Bill" Swoyer, 75, of Allentown, passed away July 17,2020, at St. Luke's Hospital, Fountain Hill. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Leon and Arlene (Boehmler) Swoyer. Bill was married to Sharon A. "Sherry" (Spadt) Swoyer for the past 43 years. He was employed by John Troxell for many years. Bill was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Allentown.

Survivors: Wife, Sherry; Son, Robert M. Butz and wife Cherrity, and their children Cayleigh, Matthew and Mason Butz, Daughter, Shelley Cowen and husband Corey, and their children Morgan, Meghan and Mitchell Cowen; Sister, Mary Swoyer; Brother, Allen Swoyer. Bill was predeceased by his daughter, Ann Louise Swoyer.

Services: Private. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to VFW Post 2124, 1110 South Front St., Allentown, PA 18103.

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
