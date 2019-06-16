William F. Tait Jr.



William F. Tait Jr. passed away on June 10, 2019, in Loganville, Ga. after a brief illness. He was born in Allentown, Pa. on July 3, 1930. Bill attended Allentown High School, graduating in 1948. He served in the United States Navy from 1948 to 1968 as part of the Naval Security Group.



In 1952, he married Janet Lee Brooks of Dayton, Ohio, and they raised 4 boys. After retiring from the Navy, Bill was the Manager of Smokey Glen Farm in Gaithersburg, Md., catering barbeque picnics for large companies. He also catered several events for the Jimmy Carter Administration at the White House.



Bill became active in Senior Softball in Montgomery County, Maryland, and was instrumental in expanding the program to several Senior Softball and Basketball leagues. In May 1998, he received the Montgomery County Sports Path of Achievement award.



He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Janet, 4 sons, Larry of Los Angeles, Ca., Jeff and his wife Marilyn of Ottawa Canada, Greg and his wife Debbie of Scarborough, Me., and Steve and his wife Crystal of Loganville, Ga., 10 grandchildren, and 3 great-granchildren. He is also survived by his sister Petty and her husband Terry Eckert.











Please sign Guest Book on www.themorningcall.com/obits Published in Morning Call on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary