William (Billy) G. Bakes, 93, of Allentown passed away peacefully on April 7, 2019. Billy was married to his loving wife, Teresa (Plesel) Bakes for 50 years, who predeceased him in 1998. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Andrew and Anna (Onderscin) Bakes. Billy enlisted in the U.S. Army in January of 1944. After enlisting, he was sent to fight for his country in Europe with the 3rd Army, the 7th Army and the 71st Infantry Division. During his time of service, Billy was on tank support under General Patton when he spearheaded through France and Germany. Because of his dedication to his country during this time of war, Billy received two Bronze Stars and numerous other medals. In 2018, Billy was awarded the French Legion of Honor Medal at the Embassy of France in Washington, D.C. for his help in liberating France during World War II. After he returned home, Billy worked as an auto mechanic at Union Garage for many years. Billy then worked for 25 years at the Allentown School District Maintenance Building where he retired. Billy loved to stay busy, so after retirement he continued to work as a parts runner and shuttle driver until age 89. Billy loved sports, traveling and taking rides through the countryside. He was a kind and generous man who always put his family first and made a difference in so many lives. He taught all who knew him that a day was not meant to be wasted. Billy is a man that brought joy and fulfillment to many and whose legacy will live on forever. Greatly missed by survivors: daughter, Lynette Messenlehner, wife of Tony; grandchildren, Douglas Genovese, husband of Ellen, Kristi Gases, wife of Eric; great grandchild, Maxwell Genovese. Billy was predeceased by his brothers, Andrew, Anthony and Joseph. Service: Private.In lieu of flowers, as an expression of sympathy Memorial contributions may be made to the s Project(www.support.woundedwarriorproject.org) Published in Morning Call on Apr. 12, 2019