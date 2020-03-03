Home

Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
225 Elm Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2532
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
225 Elm Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
225 Elm Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
Old Zionsville UCC
5981 Fountain Rd
Old Zionsville, PA
View Map

William G. Stahler

William G. Stahler Obituary
William G. Stahler, 85, of Vera Cruz, passed away on March 1, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown. Born in Fleetwood PA, he was the son of the late Lawrence and Minnie (Stump) Stahler. William was married 64 years to Bernadine M. (Mohr) Stahler. He was a welder for 40 years at EFM, Emmaus and was a member of Old Zionsville United Church of Christ. Bill was a member of Citizens Fire Co. Upper Milford Twp. for the past 65 years where he served as President, Treasurer, Secretary, Trustee, Fire Chief and PA Deputy Fire Marshall, and Fire Police. He was a former secretary of Lehigh County Fireman's Association. Bill was an EMT with the Emmaus Ambulance Corps. for 23 years and most recently served as Emergency Management Coordinator for Upper Milford Twp.

Survivors: Wife, Bernadine; Daughter, Colette Weir (Robert Jr.); Son, Larry Stahler (Angela); 5 Grandchildren, Brad, Amanda and Patricia Weir, Drew Stahler, and Denessa Chunko; 1 Great-Grandson. He was predeceased by his Daughter Stessa Louise Stahler and Sisters Shirley Crowley and Suzanne Seaman.

Services: Viewings 6-7:30pm Friday March 6, 2020, and Saturday 9-10am at Bachman Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 225 Elm St., Emmaus. Funeral to follow at Old Zionsville UCC, 5981 Fountain Rd, Old Zionsville, PA on Saturday.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church. Please note in the memo: "Windows to the Future".
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 3, 2020
