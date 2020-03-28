|
|
William "Bill" Gilly, 92, formerly of Coplay, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020, at Weatherwood Nursing Home in Weatherly, PA, with his loving wife by his side. He was the beloved husband of Mary (Yoo) Gilly who currently resides in Weatherly, PA. Born on November 21, 1927, he was the son of the late John and Josephine (Groller) Gilly.
He was a proud United States Army Veteran and a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Coplay. Bill spent his working years as a manager at the former Fuel Lane Corporation in Emmaus, PA. In addition to his loving wife Mary, he is survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He was predeceased by one sister and six brothers.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial will take place at Our Lady of Hungary Cemetery in Northampton. Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc., Coplay is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 28, 2020