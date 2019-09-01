Home

Norcross-Weber Funeral Home - Coopersburg
101 N Main St.
Coopersburg, PA 18036
610-282-1150
Viewing
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Norcross-Weber Funeral Home - Coopersburg
101 N Main St.
Coopersburg, PA 18036
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
Norcross-Weber Funeral Home - Coopersburg
101 N Main St.
Coopersburg, PA 18036
William Gnall Obituary
William Gnall, 82, of Coopersburg, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 29, 2019. Born in Mahanoy City, PA he was the son of the late Michael Gnall and Helen (Gensure) Gnall. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 39 years, Doris E. (Tolan) Gnall.

William was a devoted father, and a loving husband. He also was an avid golfer, fisherman, and enjoyed cooking.

He is lovingly remembered by his son, Mark and Mark's wife, Carolyn, as well as well as four brothers.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by three brothers and one sister.

A viewing will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, from 9:30 AM until the service at 10:30 AM, all at Norcross-Weber Funeral Home 101 B North Main Street, Coopersburg, PA 18036.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in William's memory to the , the , or the benefitting animal welfare.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 1, 2019
