William H. Arnold
William H. Arnold, 93, formerly of Sherman St. East Allentown, passed away May 24, 2020, at Cedarbrook, Fountain Hill. Born in Friedensville, PA, he was the son of the late Milton and Ida (Kehs) Arnold. He was married to the late Joyce M. (Roth) Arnold. William was a greenskeeper at Saucon Valley Country Club for 40 years. He also was a member and sexton at St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Allentown, for many years. William received an honorable medical discharge serving in the Navy from 9/1/1943 to 12/31/1943. He was a loving and hard-working father, grandfather, but most of all he was wonderfully devoted to his family.

Survivors: Children, Diane Arnold, Daryl Arnold, Debra Arnold Sarbaugh and husband Doug; Siblings, John, Donald, Carl and James Arnold; Granddaughter, Dakota Sarbaugh. He was predeceased by his Siblings, Sarah, Esther, June, Milton, Allen, Herbert and Arlene Arnold.

Services: Private. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church, 1933 Hanover Ave., Allentown, PA 18109.

Published in Morning Call on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
May 26, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Margie Higgins
Acquaintance
