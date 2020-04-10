Home

William H. Becker Jr. Obituary
William H. Becker Jr. 52, of Allentown, passed away on Wednesday April 8, 2020. Born in Allentown Bill was the son of William H. Becker Sr. and Margaret A. (Carr) Good. Bill was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Allentown. He worked as an inventory control manager for US Foods. He was a member of Sons of the American Legion H.L. Peter Post #576 in Allentown. Bill was an avid hunter and fisherman. He founded the Lehigh Valley Bow Hunters Coalition. Surviving is his father William H. Sr. (Sharon) of Allentown, his mother Margaret A. (Carr) wife of Burton Good of Bath. His son Christopher of Bluffton, SC, daughters; Alivia M. Becker of Hardeeville, SC, and Julia A. Becker of Allentown. Bill's sister is Wendy Helayne Becker of Allentown. A Celebration of Live will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Bill's memory toe American Legion Post #576,1615 Sumner Ave. Allentown, Pa. 18102. Arrangements entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 10, 2020
