William H. Coles III, 74, of Lower Macungie Township passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020 after a long fought battle against cancer. He was a beloved husband to Gail (Cloyes) Coles to whom he was married 43 years and father to Tanner. Born in Summit, New Jersey on August 28, 1946 to Jeannette (Hubbard) and William H. Coles, Jr. Bill grew up in Westfield, New Jersey; he graduated from Westfield Sr. High in 1964 and Waynesburg University in 1969 with degrees in Business Administration and Psychology. He started his career with Union Carbide, then spent the next 30 years with Dun & Bradstreet in various capacities ending his career as Vice President of Data & Operations. With his early retirement in 2006, he began his greatest work as a passionate volunteer. He supported numerous organizations in various leadership roles including: Gilead Community House, Bethlehem Chamber of Commerce, Historic Bethlehem Partnership, Miller Keystone Memorial Blood Center, Waynesburg University, United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley, Promise Neighborhood, First Presbyterian Church of Allentown, American Red Cross, and the Boy Scouts of America. One of his proudest accomplishments was becoming an Outstanding Eagle Scout in 2017 and also having our son become an Eagle Scout in 2009. Bill was a long time member of First Presbyterian Church of Allentown, and a life member of Delta Sigma Phi Fraternity. He also was a long-time member of Lehigh Country Club where he served on several committees and enjoyed paddle tennis and golf. His greatest joy was spending time with family, friends, and his dogs.
In addition to his wife and son, 3 brothers survive him: Laurence C. Coles (wife Ann), Daniel B. Coles (wife Leslie), Mark R. Coles (wife Louise), and many nieces, nephews, and in-laws.
A special thank you to the doctors, nurses, and caregivers at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Penn Rehab, St. Luke's University Hospital and Health Network and Rittenhouse Village of Allentown.
Due to current gathering restrictions, services and burial will be held when able. Arrangements by: J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. Online condolences may be made at: www.jsburkholder.com
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bill's memory can be made to the United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley 1110 American Parkway NE Suite F-120, Allentown, PA 18109 or to the Boy Scouts of America Minsi Trails Council-William H. Coles Memorial Fund 991 Postal Rd. Allentown, PA 18019.
Published in Morning Call on May 24, 2020.