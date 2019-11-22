|
|
William Hugh Deegan, 85, of Bethlehem, entered eternal life on Nov. 21, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Rhoda (Bender) Deegan, with whom he shared 67 years of marriage. Born in Bethlehem he was a son of the late Francis and Lucy Deegan. He served in the U. S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He worked for Bethlehem Steel for 39 years and later the BASD as a bus driver for ten years before retiring. He was a member of the Hellertown VFW, The Jeffs, Northend Wanderers, and was an avid runner, running in the Boston, New York and Washington Marathons. He was a parishioner of Holy Infancy R. C. Church. In addition to his wife, Rhoda, he is survived by his children, Joseph Deegan (Maryann); Kathleen Tsihlis; Lucy Kocher (Richard); Cynthia Castro (Jose); Ruth Gold (Terry); William H. Deegan Jr. (Michelle); sisters, Maryann Ruggeri; Catherine Nunzio; Margie Wilbur; Dorthea Seawald; 16 Grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
Services: Relatives and friends are invited to his graveside services on Tuesday, Nov. 26th at 11:30 a.m. in section 43 of Holy Saviour Cemetery, 2575 Linden St. Bethlehem. Arr. by JAMES FUNERAL HOME, Bethlehem. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Holy Infancy Church, 312, E. 4th St. Bethlehem 18015 or a . More info at www.jamesfuneralhome.org
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 22, 2019