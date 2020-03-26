Home

William H. Gorman Jr.


1950 - 2020
William H. Gorman Jr. Obituary
William H. Gorman Jr., 70 of Bethlehem, PA died on Monday, March 23, 2020. He was born in Bethlehem on January 24, 1950. Bill served in the US Navy from August 1, 1972 through August 21, 1975. He was a well-respected Certified Public Accountant specializing in the audits of school districts. He was a leader in his field and traveled the country educating other professionals on governmental accounting issues. He was a partner at Warrick & Company, then Hutchinson Gorman and Freeh and in 2006 founded the firm Gorman & Associates P.C. where he finished his career in 2019.

He will be dearly missed and survived by his wife of 39 years, Constance L. Gorman; 3 children, Danielle Haldaman, Todd Haldaman and Brian Gorman; brother, Thomas Gorman; grandchildren, Andrew Kabrick and Amber Kabrick; and great-grandchildren, Avery Kabrick and Anthony Kabrick.

Due to the recent COVID-19 quarantine, service and interment will be held privately. A public celebration of Bill's life will be held at a later date. Please offer condolences online at www.connellfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 26, 2020
