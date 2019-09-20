Home

Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. - Bethlehem
1901 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18017
610-866-1031
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Pearson Funeral Home
1901 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA
Service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Pearson Funeral Home
1901 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA
William H. Hammersmith Obituary
William H. Hammersmith, 63, of Bethlehem, died Friday, September 13, 2019, in his home.

Born in Fountain Hill, he was a son of Richard O. Hammersmith of Bethlehem and the late Gloria (Gemberling) Hammersmith.

William was a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service.

He was a member of Light of Christ Lutheran Church (formerly Messiah). William was a passionate Eagles and Phillies fan and loved to talk sports. He was an even more passionate and caring father to his children and a great son to his father.

Surviving with his father, Richard, are sons, Roderick (Marina) of Dallas, TX, Paul (Natalia) in Japan and Eric (Leslie) in Germany; sisters, Leslie Snow of Bethlehem and Jenny Weiss of Hellertown; brothers, Richard of San Diego, CA and John of Palmyra; grandchildren, Kole, Kylie, Ethan, Benjamin, Elise, Sara, Isabella and Olivia. He was predeceased by a brother James in 1998.

Services will be held at noon on Monday, September 23, in the Pearson Funeral Home, 1901 Linden Street, Bethlehem, followed by interment in Fairview Cemetery, Bethlehem. Family and friends may call Monday from 11 a.m. until the service begins at noon.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to a Multiple Sclerosis Organization.

Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 20, 2019
