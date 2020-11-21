William H. James Jr., 82, of Easton, formerly of Allentown, passed away November 19, 2020 at New Eastwood Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, Easton. Born in Wilkes Barre, he was the son of the late William H., Sr. and Mildred (Evans) James. William was a supervisor for Lehigh County Assistance Office, in the Energy Assistance Program from 1967-2002. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He was a member of the Young Men's Club of Allentown and started, played and coached in the Lehigh Valley Co-Ed Softball League until 2015.



Survivors: Children, William H. James, III and his wife Ana, Michael Hartung and his wife Karen, Marcia Hartung and Kimberly Kelly; Brother, Kenneth James; Former Wife, Joyce (Smith) James; 5 Grandchildren and 13 Great Grandchildren. He was predeceased by a Son, Mark A. Hartung, Sept. 18, 2020



Services: 10:30AM Tues., Nov. 24th at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Streets, Allentown. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown. A viewing will be held Mon., 7-8:30PM and Tues. 9:30-10:30AM at the funeral home. Masks must be worn and social distancing will be maintained.



