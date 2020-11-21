1/1
William H. James Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William H. James Jr., 82, of Easton, formerly of Allentown, passed away November 19, 2020 at New Eastwood Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, Easton. Born in Wilkes Barre, he was the son of the late William H., Sr. and Mildred (Evans) James. William was a supervisor for Lehigh County Assistance Office, in the Energy Assistance Program from 1967-2002. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He was a member of the Young Men's Club of Allentown and started, played and coached in the Lehigh Valley Co-Ed Softball League until 2015.

Survivors: Children, William H. James, III and his wife Ana, Michael Hartung and his wife Karen, Marcia Hartung and Kimberly Kelly; Brother, Kenneth James; Former Wife, Joyce (Smith) James; 5 Grandchildren and 13 Great Grandchildren. He was predeceased by a Son, Mark A. Hartung, Sept. 18, 2020

Services: 10:30AM Tues., Nov. 24th at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Streets, Allentown. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown. A viewing will be held Mon., 7-8:30PM and Tues. 9:30-10:30AM at the funeral home. Masks must be worn and social distancing will be maintained.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Viewing
07:00 - 08:30 PM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
Send Flowers
NOV
24
Viewing
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
Send Flowers
NOV
24
Service
10:30 AM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 20, 2020
Sir,
Thank You for Your service to our country.

God Bless You!
God be with your family!

Sincerely,
A Grateful US Citizen
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved