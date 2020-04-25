William H. Knoll, 89, of Whitehall, formerly of Macungie passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020. He was the husband of Ina F. (Fisher) Knoll, with whom he shared 67 years of marriage. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late William H. and Anna (Seaman) Knoll. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Breinigsville. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. After graduating from the University of Pennsylvania, he began working as an installer and later in international sales at AT&T for 36 years, retiring in 1989. Survivors: Wife Ina, children Bruce and his wife Joy, Kenneth and his wife Dwynn, Cliff, Judy, wife of Joel Kale, and Keith; 6 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by a granddaughter Erica and sister Lucille Smith. Services: Private. Arrangements by Schmoyer Funeral Home, Breinigsville. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 8227 Hamilton Blvd., Breinigsville, 18031. www.schmoyerfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 25, 2020.