William H. Vogel, 82, of Allentown, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital. He was the son of the late John A. and Ardella B. (Hafer) Vogel. William is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Lucille J. (Adams) Vogel.
He is also survived by his step son, Edward A. Kalinowski of Allentown, Brother John A. Vogel, husband of Janet, brother David M. Vogel, husband of Judy and sister Janet E. (Vogel) Cole.
William graduated from Muhlenberg High School in 1955 and served in the US Navy. He worked as an air traffic controller at Allentown Airport for 39 years and as an Air Traffic Manager at Reading Regional Airport for 3 years. He loved flying and working in the tower. William was a member of the Cetronia Ambulance Corps.
A private graveside service and interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Contributions may be made in his memory to: Cedar UCC 3419 Broadway Allentown PA 18104. Bean Funeral Homes & Cremation Services 1605 Rockland St. Reading is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
He is also survived by his step son, Edward A. Kalinowski of Allentown, Brother John A. Vogel, husband of Janet, brother David M. Vogel, husband of Judy and sister Janet E. (Vogel) Cole.
William graduated from Muhlenberg High School in 1955 and served in the US Navy. He worked as an air traffic controller at Allentown Airport for 39 years and as an Air Traffic Manager at Reading Regional Airport for 3 years. He loved flying and working in the tower. William was a member of the Cetronia Ambulance Corps.
A private graveside service and interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Contributions may be made in his memory to: Cedar UCC 3419 Broadway Allentown PA 18104. Bean Funeral Homes & Cremation Services 1605 Rockland St. Reading is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 31, 2020.