William H. Young, 82 of Schnecksville, passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown. Born Tuesday, May 12, 1936 in Laury's Station, he was the son of the late Harry W. and Mary E. (Seidel) Young. He and his wife Mary Ann (Kisthardt) Young were married on July 11, 1975. He was a payroll specialist for the Bethlehem Steel Company for 28 years before retiring in 1993.In addition to his wife, he is survived by sons, David W. Young of Round Rock, TX and Richard W. LaBarre of Slatington, and grandchildren, Patricia and Ricky. He was predeceased by his first wife, Patricia D. Young and sister, Emma Eberhardt.The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM followed by a 2:00 PM funeral service, all on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton, PA 18067. Interment will follow at St. John's U.C.C. Cemetery, Laury's Station. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com Published in Morning Call on Feb. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary